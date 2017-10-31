Deschamps extends France contract to 2020

The French Football Federation has announced it has given a two-year contract extension to Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps.

Didier Deschamps has extended his France contract to 2020, the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced.

Deschamps has been in charge of Les Bleus since July 2012 and his contract was set to expire after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The two-year contract extension was announced by the FFF at a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of November friendlies against Wales and Germany, with France set to learn their World Cup opponents in December's draw.

France reached the final of Euro 2016 on home soil under the leadership of Deschamps, but were beaten 1-0 by Portugal thanks to Eder's extra-time strike.

Deschamps, who succeeded Laurent Blanc in the role, has a 62 per cent win ratio from his five years in charge of France, having recorded 43 wins, 12 draws and 14 defeats.

The 49-year-old won both the 1998 World Cup and the European Championships in 2000 as a player for Les Bleus.

FFF president Noel Le Graet confirmed Deschamps' contract is not tied to France's performance in Russia, with Les Bleus having won seven of their 10 qualifiers to top Group A ahead of Sweden and Netherlands.

"I had lunch with him last week, both of us talking about the possibility of working together for two more years until the end of Euro 2020," Le Graet said.

"I gave him eight days to think. We had lunch together and came to an agreement. Didier Deschamps remains the coach of our national team until 2020.

"For me, Didier is the best, there is no picture. For us, the goal will be the semi-finals, but his contract is not linked to that. Whatever the performance of the team of France, he will be in place until Euro 2020."

Back-to-back Champions League titles with Real Madrid has inevitably led to suggestions Zinedine Zidane could be a future replacement for Deschamps.

While Le Graet is in no hurry to look ahead, he acknowledged Zidane will be a contender for the role in the future.

"Zidane is not a bad coach. It would be scandalous not to shoot him our hat after what he has achieved," Le Graet said.

"2020 may be an important date, but the costs are high to take a coach under contract with a big club.

"I do not want to say Zidane will not one day coach the national team."