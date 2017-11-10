Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated

Marseille and Patrice Evra have "decided to end their collaboration", with the banned France defender's contract terminated immediately.

Marseille have terminated Patrice Evra's contract with immediate effect after the veteran defender was suspended by UEFA until the end of this season for kicking out at a supporter.

Evra was red carded before the start of Marseille's 1-0 Europa League defeat at Vitoria Guimaraes earlier this month after an altercation with a group of travelling fans during the warm-up that boiled over as he aimed a kick at a man's head.

The Ligue 1 club initially suspended the 36-year-old from duty as UEFA investigated the incident to deem what further punishment was merited on top of a one-match ban.

On Friday, European football's governing body announced Evra would be suspended from UEFA club competitions until June 30 next year and, shortly afterwards, Marseille issued a statement to confirm they had "decided to end their collaboration" with Evra.

"Since January 2017, Patrice Evra has been exemplary on the pitch and in the locker room," Marseille said in a statement.

"He played an important role to give a new start to the team, the significant improvement of its results and new, high sporting ambitions.

"Last November 2nd in Guimaraes, he reached the point of no return by responding to unworthy provocations of a handful of individuals.

"However, nothing could justify losing control, especially from a senior player, whose attitude on the pitch and off should inspire the youngest.

"In such a context, the conditions were no longer met for Patrice Evra to accomplish his mission serenely and above all effectively. Both parties agreed and decided to end their collaboration by mutual agreement.

"This incident also highlighted the unacceptable attitude of a small number of people who uttered insults and verbal threats of a rare violence towards the player and his family, and then invaded the pitch, refusing to follow the rules.