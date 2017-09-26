BREAKING NEWS: England without Stokes & Hales after all-rounder's arrest

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will play no part in the fourth England-West Indies ODI after the all-rounder was arrested in Bristol.

England will be without Ben Stokes and Alex Hales for the fourth one-day international against West Indies after the all-rounder was arrested in Bristol.

Stokes was held overnight following an incident in the early hours of Monday morning, but released under investigation without charge, while Hales has voluntarily returned to Bristol in order to help police with their enquiries.

An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement on Tuesday confirmed neither player would be available for Wednesday's match at The Oval.