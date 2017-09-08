Fenerbahce strike loan deal for Tottenham forward Janssen

Vincent Janssen will travel to Istanbul on Friday to finalise terms over a loan move from Tottenham to Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce have announced they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Vincent Janssen on loan from Tottenham.

The Netherlands international will travel to Istanbul on Friday to finalise terms with the Super Lig side.

It marks the end of a difficult year in England for the striker, who failed to live up to his reported £17million price tag after signing from AZ last July.

The 23-year-old scored just twice in 27 Premier League appearances and did not manage a goal from open play until the 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall in March.

The signing of Fernando Llorente from Swansea City and manager Mauricio Pochettino's decision to leave Janssen out of Spurs' Champions League squad made it clear he would be surplus to requirements this season.

Janssen was linked with a move to Lille but his style of play was deemed ill-suited to head coach Marcelo Bielsa's tactics.

He will join up with compatriot Robin van Persie if he completes a move to Fenerbahce.