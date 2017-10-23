Giroud wondergoal wins FIFA Puskas Award

Olivier Giroud saw off competition from Deyna Castellanos and Oscarine Masuluke to win the FIFA Puskas Award.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has won the 2017 FIFA Puskas Award for his improvised backheel volley against Crystal Palace.

The France international saw off competition from Venezuela women's international Deyna Castellanos and Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke with his stunning effort at Emirates Stadium on January 1.

Giroud’s remarkable goal saw him meet Alexis Sanchez's cross with a remarkable and audacious volley that looped over his head and beat Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey via the crossbar.

Speaking at the FIFA Best Awards ceremony at London Palladium, the 31-year-old dedicated the prize to his father.

"It's an honour for me and I'm delighted to receive this trophy today," he said.

"I would like to thank the people who voted for me. I would like to congratulate the three [finalists], who scored amazing goals too.

"Obviously, I would like to thank my team-mates – without them I could not score this goal – and my family.

"I also would like to dedicate this trophy to my Dad."

From 10 nominees for the award, with which FIFA recognises the "most beautiful" goal scored across the globe annually, Giroud was joined in the final three by Castellanos and Masuluke thanks to their own spectacular efforts.

Castellanos, who is also one of three shortlisted for the FIFA Best Women's Player, stunned Cameroon with an remarkable strike straight from a the restart to snatch a 2-1 stoppage-time win in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Masuluke also provided late drama with his moment of magic when he ventured forward for a corner against Orlando Pirates and wiped out a 1-0 deficit with a dazzling overhead kick.