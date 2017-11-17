BREAKING NEWS: Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Rojo back for Manchester United

Manchester United will welcome back long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo at a busy stage of the season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo are all available for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Striker Ibrahimovic, who signed a new one-year deal in August, has not played since suffering a knee ligament injury in the Europa League clash with Anderlecht in April.

Rojo, who also suffered a knee injury in that quarter-final match at Old Trafford, has likewise missed the whole of the 2017-18 campaign to date, while Pogba has not featured since injuring his hamstring in the Champions League win over Basel in September.

Mourinho says all three are in contention to face Newcastle this weekend and the club have confirmed they are in the squad for the visit of Rafael Benitez's side.

"The players that stayed here and [were] recovering from injuries, even the ones that are recovering from big injuries, they are ready to play," Mourinho told MUTV.

When asked to name the long-term absentees who are returning, he said: "Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo."