Barcelona veteran Iniesta pens 'life' deal at Camp Nou

Andres Iniesta has signed a contract "for life" at Barcelona, the Catalan giants have confirmed.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, having originally joined their youth ranks from Albacete in 1996.

Iniesta's current deal was due to expire at the end of the season and there had been tentative rumours that his lengthy association with the club could come to an end.

However, Iniesta stated last week that "good news" was forthcoming on a fresh deal and he has now penned a new lifetime contract.