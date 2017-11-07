Injured Finn out of the Ashes, but Moeen expected to be fit

Steven Finn has been ruled out of the Ashes after scans showed the England seamer has torn cartilage in his left knee.

The fast bowler had been a doubt for the opening Test of the series with Australia at the Gabba after suffering the injury during practice in Perth last week.

Finn – a late addition to the touring party amid the controversy surrounding Ben Stokes - was being monitored by England's medical team, but he will now return home after the extent of his injury was revealed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"Steven Finn will miss the remainder of England's tour of Australia after scans revealed that he has a torn left knee cartilage," a statement read.

"The Middlesex seamer sustained the injury during practice last week in Perth and will now return to the UK in the 48 hours where he will meet a knee specialist to ascertain whether he will have an operation.

"England will announce his replacement for the rest of the tour in due course."

While news of Finn's departure from the tour will be a blow for Joe Root's side, there was more positive news on the fitness of all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Moeen missed last week's warm-up game against a Western Australia XI due to a side strain, which will also sideline him in the match against a Cricket Australia XI starting in Adelaide on Wednesday, but coach Trevor Bayliss expects him to be ready for the opener in Brisbane.

"Moeen will be fine," he said. "We'll probably leave him out of the first game as a precaution, but he'll play the last game before the first Test."