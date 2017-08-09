Inter sign Dalbert from Nice

Dalbert has signed a five-year deal with Inter after his move from Nice for a reported €20million was finalised on Wednesday.

Inter have announced the signing of defender Dalbert from Nice on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old completed a medical on Tuesday before finalising a move to San Siro for a reported fee of €20million.

The Brazilian is Inter's sixth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Matias Vecino, Milan Skriniar, Facundo Colidio, Borja Valero and Daniele Padelli.

"Dalbert Henrique Chagas Estevao is now an Inter player, with the Brazilian full-back signing a contract until June 30, 2022," Inter confirmed in a statement.

"Welcome to Milan, Dalbert and good luck for our new adventure together!"

Dalbert made 38 appearances for Nice in all competitions last season, having signed from Vitoria Guimaraes.

He could make his first appearance in Saturday's friendly match wth Real Betis at San Siro.