Kalinic capture continues AC Milan overhaul

AC Milan have continued their overhaul for the 2017-18 season with the capture of Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina, on loan with an obligation to buy.

Reports suggest the forward will cost Milan a total of €25million, made up of an initial €5m loan fee and €20m to make it permanent at the end of the season.

Kalinic has signed a four-year contract at San Siro, having passed his medical and completed his move on Tuesday to become the club's 11th signing of a dramatic transfer window.

Milan had confirmed Kalinic was set to sign on Sunday by welcoming him to the club on social media.

The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons with Fiorentina, scoring 27 Serie A goals.

He will compete with fellow new arrival Andre Silva for starting striker duties at Milan, with youngster Patrick Cutrone also still at the club.

Vincenzo Montella's side, who have also been linked with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Andrea Belotti and Diego Costa, allowed Carlos Bacca to join Villarreal on loan with an option to buy last week to facilitate Kalinic's arrival.

The Croatia international's transfer was sanctioned by Fiorentina after they completed the signing of striker Giovanni Simeone from Genoa.

Fiorentina have raked in some huge fees in this window, having also sold Federico Bernardeschi to Juventus for €40m and Matias Vecino to Inter in a €24m deal.