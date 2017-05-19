BREAKING NEWS: Lacazette to leave Lyon

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the season.

The French striker had been heavily linked with a move to LaLiga and confirmed his Lyon departure in a newspaper interview on Friday.

Lacazette, who has hit 26 Ligue 1 goals for Lyon this season, said he feels now is the right time to move on.

The 25-year-old insisted the decision over his next club is down to him, not Lyon, and strongly hinted at a switch to Atletico.

"I think it's the right time," Lacazette told L'Equipe. "I want to discover something else, to put myself in danger and to pass a level.

"I say that I score goals, but I know very well that on a European scale, I am not yet very well known. I want to see if I can answer the questions that people are asking, and to make further progress."

Asked directly about rumours Atletico Madrid would be his next club, Lacazette said: "It's Atletico...

"They are a club that is in the last stages of the Champions League for several years.

"There is a great team, in a new stadium, and it is also a club that makes the players progress. And there is Antoine Griezmann."