Liverpool's Mane out for six weeks with hamstring injury

Liverpool have ruled Sadio Mane out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, a significant blow ahead of Saturday's clash against Manchester United.

Mane picked up the problem on international duty with Senegal and was withdrawn late on in Saturday's 2-0 World Cup qualifying triumph over Cape Verde.

It will be Mane's second lengthy spell out of the season, after picking up a three-match ban for a dangerous challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson in September.

The 25-year-old – who has three goals in five Premier League games – has only been involved in one domestic match since returning from that suspension, and now looks set for an even longer absence.

Mane will miss the visit of United on Saturday as the Premier League returns following the international break, plus a number of other potentially crucial encounters, including the trip to Tottenham on October 22.

He is almost certain to be out for both of Liverpool's Champions League games against Maribor, and will be a doubt for their trip to Sevilla, in what could prove to be vital in their bid to reach the knockout phase.