Manchester City confirm Aguero injured in car accident

Sergio Aguero was involved in a car accident in Amsterdam on Thursday and his injuries are being assessed, Manchester City have confirmed.

Manchester City have confirmed Sergio Aguero was injured in a car accident in Amsterdam on Thursday.

The striker will be assessed by club doctors on Friday as Pep Guardiola's side prepare to face Premier League champions Chelsea at the weekend.

Initial reports suggest Aguero may have suffered broken ribs, which could rule him out for around two months.

However, City are yet to comment on the nature of the Argentina international's injuries.

"Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday," a club statement read.

"The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

"He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea."

If the 29-year-old should be ruled out for any significant length of time, it would represent a major blow to City's domestic and Champions League ambitions.

Aguero has started the season in fine form, with six league goals in as many games helping City to the top of the table.

That blistering run of form has seen him move to within one of equalling the club's all-time goalscoring record, but he may be made to wait for a chance to achieve that landmark outright.

Aguero scored in City's 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge last season, having been sent off in the 3-1 defeat on home soil.

Over the next two months until December, Guardiola's side play 12 matches across three competitions, including three European fixtures.