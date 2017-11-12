Marquez wins fourth MotoGP title in dramatic finale

Andrea Dovizioso was unable to close the gap on Marc Marquez in the final race of the MotoGP season in Valencia.

Marc Marquez clinched his fourth MotoGP title in five years after title rival Andrea Dovizioso crashed out in Valencia on Sunday.

The world champion in 2013, 2014 and 2016, Marquez came into the year's last event as heavy favourite to finish top of the standings again, given his 21-point lead over nearest challenger Dovizioso.

Dovizioso needed a win and for Marquez to finish outside the top 11 in the season-closing race, but he ran wide with five laps to go to leave his bike in the gravel.

The Italian's task was made more difficult by the lack of support from Ducati team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, who was seemingly unwilling to let his colleague past when the pair were fourth and fifth for much of the race.

Marquez, who produced a wonderful save to avoid crashing out himself shortly before Dovizioso's race-ending incident, finished third to win the title by 37 points.

Team-mate Dani Pedrosa, meanwhile, overtook Johann Zarco on the final lap to claim his second win of the season.

The permutations were not lost on Marquez during a tactical opening few laps.

The Spaniard made his pole position stick and was swiftly joined by Pedrosa at the head of the field, the 32-year-old protecting Marquez from behind as Zarco looked to pounce.

When Zarco eventually made his move on Pedrosa, Marquez was more than happy to allow the Tech 3 pass him too, avoiding the potentially costly pitfalls of a battle for the lead.

One man demonstrating less regard for the title ramifications was Lorenzo, who proved to be one of the biggest obstacles to Dovizioso.

The Italian had started ninth and, after making quick progress into the top five, he found three-time champion and team-mate Lorenzo less than helpful to his cause.

The frustration in the Ducati garage at the situation was clear and, when Marquez ran off after briefly re-taking the lead from Zarco, it looked like the team may be left pondering what might have been if Lorenzo had played ball.