OFFICIAL: Milutin Sredojevic replaces Kjell Jonevret as head coach of Orlando Pirates

Micho returns to the Parktown-based outfit a decade after leaving the club. He takes over from Jonevret, who resigned on Wednesday

Orlando Pirates have officially appointed Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as their new head coach ahead of next season.

Micho's arrival comes 24 hours after Kjell Jonevret resigned from his post following a tough six-month spell that saw the club miss out on a top eight finish at the end of last term.

Under Jonevret's tutelage, the Buccaneers reached the 2017 Nedbank Cup final, but they were hammered 4-1 by SuperSport United in June.

The defeat raised concerns about his future at the club, and despite being optimistic that he would stay for the new campaign, Jonevret quit less than two weeks before the start of the 2017/18 PSL season.

Micho on the other hand, left his job as Ugandan national team coach last week, and although it was evident that he had been in contact with the Sea Robbers over a possible return, the 47-year-old mentor played his cards close to his chest.

He arrived in South Africa on Monday to finalize his deal with the Soweto giants following his decision to turn down an offer from Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Like his predecessor, the Serbian tactician lasted barely six months into the job between 2006 and 2007 despite guiding Pirates to the semi-finals of the 2006 Caf Champions League.

Micho earned the plaudits after helping Uganda qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals for the first time in four decades.