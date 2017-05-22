BREAKING NEWS: Moyes resigns at Sunderland

Sunderland are looking for a new manager after David Moyes resigned on Monday.

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager, the club have confirmed.

Moyes informed Black Cats owner Ellis Short of his intention to leave the post at a meeting in London on Monday, a day after Sunderland's dismal Premier League season came to a fitting end with a 5-1 thrashing at champions Chelsea.

In a statement Short said: "I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned.

"Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character.

"In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future."

Moyes himself said: "I would like to thank Ellis Short and the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club.

"I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League."