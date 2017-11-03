Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters, pours doubt on ATP Finals participation

World number one Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Paris Masters a day on from his tumultuous win over Pablo Cuevas.

Ahead of his quarter-final meeting qualifier Filip Krajinovic, 16-time major winner Nadal confirmed he was pulling out of the tournament in France.

The Spaniard said he was not in condition to commit to another three matches and would try his best to be ready for the season-ending event in London, but confessed his focus is on long-term fitness.

"The way that I am today, I do not see myself playing three more matches," Nadal told a media conference.

"It's a very hard decision, a tough and sad situation. I tried my best. I had treatment yesterday night [Thursday] but it's impossible to go on court. Yesterday, for some moments I couldn't move.

"[Tournament director] Guy Forget told me thanks for trying. I understand it's a sad day for the event, for me too.

"The knee is always bothering me a little bit, but sometimes it's worse.

"I'm going to try my best to be ready for London.

"For me, it's not about London, it's about the long term."

Nadal secured the year-end number one ranking by winning his Paris opener against Chung Hyeon, but he was taken to three sets by Pablo Cuevas in the third round of Thursday.

The 31-year-old pulled out of the Swiss Indoors last month due to a knee issue, which will be a concern given his long history of problems.

Bouts of tendinitis stopped him defending his Wimbledon title in 2009 and kept him out of the 2012 US Open.