BREAKING NEWS: Olympic Club in San Francisco to host 2032 Ryder Cup

The Olympic Club in San Francisco will play host to the 2032 Ryder Cup and 2028 US PGA Championship.

The 2032 Ryder Cup will be hosted at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, the PGA of America has announced.

It was also confirmed the venue will be the stage for the 2028 US PGA Championship.

The Olympic Club's Lake Course has hosted the U.S. Open on five occasions, but has never hosted a PGA of America event.

Speaking about taking the Ryder Cup to the west coach of America, PGA of America president Paul Levy said: "This is a special moment for our Association, to return the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup to the West Coast.

"We're excited to showcase The Olympic Club and its Lake Course, and combine them with the many tastes, sights and sounds that make San Francisco and the Bay Area so distinct."