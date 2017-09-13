Paris awarded 2024 Olympics, LA to host 2028 Games

The IOC has confirmed Paris will host the 2024 Games, with Los Angeles holding the event four years later.

Paris and Los Angeles have been officially confirmed as the respective hosts of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The awarding of the rights was sealed with the ratification of the Tripartite Agreement in Lima on Wednesday following a meeting of the IOC Executive Board. The two cities were selected following a unanimous vote.

It was agreed by the IOC in July that the 2024 and 2028 Games could be announced simultaneously, opening the door for LA to succeed Paris.

LA had initially hoped to host the Olympics in 2024, but allowed the French capital to step forward and hold the event in seven years.

"This is a win-win-win situation for Paris, Los Angeles and the entire Olympic movement," said IOC president Thomas Bach.

"You were the first cities to fully benefit from the reforms of the Olympic Agenda 2020.

"It is hard to imagine something better. Ensuring the stability of the Olympic Games for the athletes of the world for the next 11 years is something extraordinary."

Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, said: "I am delighted to invite you to join the great family of Parisians, a family which belongs to the world.

"With this team, I am very proud and moved to bring the Games back to Paris. At the heart of these Games, we will place young people, who represent our present, our hope and our pride."

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti added: "Bringing the Olympics back home to LA gives us the chance to imagine what our city will look like a decade from now.

"LA is a city where the Games are not a barrier to making progress; we know that they are an accelerating force to re-envisioning a better city and a better world in the days ahead as we welcome you back to the City of Angels."

The 2020 edition of the Olympics will take place in Tokyo.