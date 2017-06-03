Champions League Final: Real Madrid start with Isco and bench Bale, Juventus at full strength

Isco has been named in the starting line-up for Real Madrid in the Champions League final against Juventus, with Gareth Bale among the substitutes.
The Spaniard played a key role in helping the Blancos see off rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, scoring in the second leg at the Vicente Calderon.
However, with Bale returning to fitness ahead of the showdown, there was uncertainty over who Real boss Zinedine Zidane would opt for out of the two men.
But Zidane has decided to put his faith in Isco from the start with Wales ace Bale named amongst the substitutes in his home city Cardiff.
James Rodriguez, however, has not been included for the showpiece event.
Juventus name the same team which started against Monaco in the semi-final second leg. Full strength.
Gigi Buffon is in goal, former Real forward Gonzalo Higuain is up front.
Full teams
Juventus
- 1 Buffon
- 15 Barzagli
- 19 Bonucci
- 3 Chiellini
- 23 Dani Alves
- 6 Khedira
- 5 Pjanic
- 12 Alex Sandro
- 21 Dybala
- 9 Higuaín
- 17 Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 4 Benatia
- 7 Cuadrado
- 8 Marchisio
- 18 Lemina
- 22 Asamoah
- 25 Murara Neto
- 26 Lichtsteiner
Real Madrid
- 1 Navas
- 2 Carvajal
- 5 Varane
- 4 Ramos
- 12 Marcelo
- 8 Kroos
- 14 Casemiro
- 19 Modric
- 22 Isco
- 9 Benzema
- 7 Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6 Nacho
- 11 Bale
- 13 Casilla
- 16 Kovacic
- 20 Asensio
- 21 Morata
- 23 Danilo