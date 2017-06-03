Champions League Final: Real Madrid start with Isco and bench Bale, Juventus at full strength

Having not played for six weeks and being short of full fitness, Gareth Bale will not start for Real Madrid against Juventus.

Isco has been named in the starting line-up for Real Madrid in the Champions League final against Juventus, with Gareth Bale among the substitutes.

Isco has been named in the starting lineup ahead of Gareth Bale as Real Madrid take on Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final.

The Spaniard played a key role in helping the Blancos see off rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, scoring in the second leg at the Vicente Calderon.

However, with Bale returning to fitness ahead of the showdown, there was uncertainty over who Real boss Zinedine Zidane would opt for out of the two men.

But Zidane has decided to put his faith in Isco from the start with Wales ace Bale named amongst the substitutes in his home city Cardiff.

James Rodriguez, however, has not been included for the showpiece event.

Juventus name the same team which started against Monaco in the semi-final second leg. Full strength.

Gigi Buffon is in goal, former Real forward Gonzalo Higuain is up front.

Full teams

Juventus

1 Buffon

Buffon 15 Barzagli

Barzagli 19 Bonucci

Bonucci 3 Chiellini

Chiellini 23 Dani Alves

Dani Alves 6 Khedira

Khedira 5 Pjanic

Pjanic 12 Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro 21 Dybala

Dybala 9 Higuaín

Higuaín 17 Mandzukic

Substitutes

4 Benatia

Benatia 7 Cuadrado

Cuadrado 8 Marchisio

Marchisio 18 Lemina

Lemina 22 Asamoah

Asamoah 25 Murara Neto

Murara Neto 26 Lichtsteiner

Real Madrid

1 Navas

Navas 2 Carvajal

Carvajal 5 Varane

Varane 4 Ramos

Ramos 12 Marcelo

Marcelo 8 Kroos

Kroos 14 Casemiro

Casemiro 19 Modric

Modric 22 Isco

Isco 9 Benzema

Benzema 7 Ronaldo

Substitutes