Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving

Cheshire Police have charged Wayne Rooney with drink driving after the ex-Manchester United star was arrested early on Friday morning.

Everton forward and former England captain Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink driving by Cheshire Police.

Rooney was arrested during the early hours of Friday morning, seven-and-a-half miles from his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The 31-year-old was charged with driving while over the legal limit and released on bail.

Rooney is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18 – the day after his scheduled first return to Old Trafford when Everton face Manchester United in the Premier League.

A statement read: "Cheshire Police has charged a man with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow.

"The man was arrested shortly after 2.00am today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

"Wayne Rooney, aged 31, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

"Rooney has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on 18/9/2017."

Rooney returned to boyhood club Everton in July following 13 years at United, during which time he became the all-time record goalscorer for the Red Devils and his country.

A goal in each of Everton's opening two league matches this season saw him touted for an England recall but Rooney announced a shock international retirement ahead of the Three Lions' World Cup qualifiers versus Malta and Slovakia.