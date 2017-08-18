Sanchez joins Tottenham in club-record deal from Ajax

Tottenham have completed the signing of defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in a club-record deal that could rise to €42million.

The 21-year-old Colombian centre-back is Spurs' first signing of the transfer window and has penned a contract running until 2023.

Sanchez's switch is subject to a medical and receipt of a work permit, with Ajax receiving an initial €40m before potential add-ons.

"I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax. It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career," Sanchez told Tottenham's official website.

"I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."

Sanchez began his career with Atletico Nacional in his homeland, making his professional debut at 17 and helping them to Copa Libertadores glory in 2016 before joining Ajax in June of last year.

In November, he won senior international honours for the first time, while starring as part of the Ajax side that reached the final of the Europa League. He made 47 appearances for the Eredivisie giants and scored seven goals

Ajax's director of player policy, Marc Overmars, said: "Last week, many conversations were held with Davinson and Spurs' business observers. We did not want to let him go.

"When we came to this huge amount and it was clear that Davinson would leave, I consulted with my colleagues in the club leadership.

"We have jointly decided that the transfer period for outgoing transfers has now been closed. We will not let anyone [else] go."

Speaking at a news conference on Friday before Sanchez joined, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was targeting four new signings before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham sold full-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m last month – a record for an English player.