Sharapova handed US Open main draw wildcard

Maria Sharapova has been handed a wildcard for the main draw at the US Open, allowing her to make her first grand slam appearance since her doping ban.

The five-time major champion served a 15-month suspension after testing positive for meldonium at last year's Australian Open and returned in April at the Stuttgart Open, losing to Kristina Mladenovic in the semi-finals.

However, she was denied a wildcard for the French Open in May before a thigh injury forced her to miss Wimbledon.

But the Russian will now have the chance to replicate her 2006 success at Flushing Meadows after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) confirmed her presence in the draw, Sharapova having pulled out of this week's Western & Southern Open with an arm problem to focus on the final grand slam of the year.