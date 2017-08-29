Stoke land £18m Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham

Kevin Wimmer has joined Stoke City after spending two seasons with fellow Premier League side Tottenham.

Stoke City have signed Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham for £18million.

Wimmer, 24, sealed his move and signed a five-year contract with Mark Hughes' side on Tuesday, having completed his medical on Monday.

He becomes Stoke's seventh signing of the transfer window and the fourth defender to come in after the arrivals of Bruno Martins Indi, Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon.

Stoke boss Hughes told his club's official website: "Kevin is an undoubted talent and he will significantly add to the quality of the group of players that I already have at my disposal.

"We put a real emphasis on trying to enhance the defensive areas of the squad this summer and we feel that we have been able to do that.

"We brought Kurt Zouma in earlier in the window and managed to bring Bruno Martins Indi back to the club following his loan spell last season, so bringing Kevin here too, a player I admire greatly, gives me real strength in depth in those central positions."

Wimmer joined Spurs from Cologne for £4.3m in 2015, but only started 13 Premier League games over his two at the club and did not feature in any of their three league matches to date in 2017-18.

Tottenham's club-record signing of defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax last week pushed him further down the pecking order.

The Austria international will compete for a starting spot with Martins Indi, on-loan Zouma, captain Ryan Shawcross and the versatile Geoff Cameron at bet365 Stadium.

Stoke, like Spurs, have four points from their first three Premier League games.