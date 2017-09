All-rounder Ben Stokes spent a night in custody and was released under investigation without charge following his arrest in Bristol.

Ben Stokes has sustained a minor fracture to his right hand but is expected to play a full part in the Ashes series.

Stokes was arrested, and subsequently released without charge, following an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning.

England director of cricket Andrew Strauss confirmed on Wednesday that Stokes has done damage to his hand but is set to play against Australia and will remain vice-captain "pending disciplinary procedures".