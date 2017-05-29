BREAKING NEWS: Ter Stegen agrees Barcelona renewal until 2022

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona that will keep him at Camp Nou until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen over a new contract until June 2022.

The 25-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in 2019, but he is now set to sign a three-year extension on Tuesday.

The Germany international’s new contract includes a €180million buyout clause.

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 and initially had to settle for a role as deputy to Claudio Bravo, although he was the Catalans’ number one in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

He became Luis Enrique's first-choice goalkeeper this season following the departure of Bravo to Manchester City and has now earned himself a new deal.