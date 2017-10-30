BREAKING NEWS: Tiger Woods to return at Hero World Challenge in November

After nine months away from competitive golf, Tiger Woods will return at the Hero World Challenge in November.

Tiger Woods will return from a nine-month absence to play the Hero World Challenge, the 14-time major winner has announced.

Woods said: "I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge.

"Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation.

"I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury."