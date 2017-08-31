BREAKING NEWS: Tottenham beat Chelsea to Llorente signing

Fernando Llorente has signed for Tottenham from fellow Premier League side Swansea City on a contract until 2019.

Llorente has signed a contract until 2019 with Mauricio Pochettino's side, becoming Tottenham's second transfer deadline day addition following on from Serge Aurier.

Former Athletic Bilbao and Juventus man Llorente netted 15 league goals for Swansea last term, forming a potent partnership with Gylfi Sigurdsson, who joined Everton earlier in August.