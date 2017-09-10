BREAKING NEWS: Tour de France champion Froome completes Vuelta a Espana win

Chris Froome followed up his fourth Tour de France triumph by winning the Vuelta a Espana for the first time in Madrid on Sunday.

Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome completed his first Vuelta a Espana triumph by retaining his general classification advantage after the final stage in Madrid on Sunday.

