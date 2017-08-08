Van Niekerk completes 400m defence with rival Makwala locked out of stadium

Wayde van Niekerk beat Steven Gardiner and Abdalelah Haroun to retain his 400m IAAF World Championships gold.

Wayde van Niekerk mounted a successful defence of his IAAF World Championships 400-metres title with potential challenger Isaac Makwala controversially denied a place on the starting blocks due to illness.

The South African slowed down as he crossed the line to take victory with a time of 43.98 seconds, Steven Gardiner (44.41secs) following him home ahead of Abdalelah Haroun (44.48secs) for the silver medal.

Van Niekerk did not have to get near to his world-record pace to maintain his dominance, though he may have been pushed harder had the IAAF not denied Makwala his place in the race amid an outbreak of norovirus at a team hotel in London.

It provided a successful first leg for Van Niekerk as he looks to become just the second athlete to complete the 400m and 200m double at the World Championships – Michael Johnson the only person to previously achieve the feat at Gothenburg 1995.

By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more