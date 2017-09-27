Vince and Ballance given Ashes recalls, with Stokes included

England's party for five Tests in Australia included three uncapped players, with recalls for James Vince and Gary Ballance, plus Ben Stokes

James Vince and Gary Ballance have been included in England's Ashes squad at the expense of Tom Westley, while Craig Overton is among three uncapped players who will travel to Australia.

Ben Stokes was also named in a 16-man party two days on from his arrest, and subsequent release without charge, after a late-night incident in Bristol.

Westley has paid the price for failing to cement his spot at number three in an unsettled batting line-up during the series wins over South Africa and West Indies.

Vince also failed to prove his Test credentials in seven matches last year and has not played for his country since facing Pakistan 13 months ago, but will travel Down Under along with the recalled Ballance.

National selector James Whitaker said in a statement: "The selectors are backing James Vince to make an impact on his recall to the Test squad.

"He is a quality strokeplayer and we believe his game will suit the Australian pitches

"His understanding of the England set-up will help him settle into the environment quickly and hit the ground running when we arrive in Perth next month."

Mark Wood and Toby Roland-Jones miss out due to injury, so paceman Overton gets his chance. Leg-spinner Mason Crane and reserve wicketkeeper Ben Foakes are the other two uncapped players to get the nod.

Seamer Jake Ball will offer another bowling option for a five-match series which gets under way in Brisbane on November 23.

Stokes' arrest overshadowed the squad announcement, but the all-rounder was included amid reports that he may have injured his hand during an incident in the early hours of Monday morning which led to him being made unavailable for selection for the fourth one-day international against West Indies on Wednesday along with Alex Hales.

Hales, who was with Stokes in Bristol on Sunday night and returned to Bristol to assist police with their enquiries on Tuesday, did not make the cut in the Ashes selection.

Question marks still remain over the batting line-up, with Vince, Ballance and Dawid Malan seemingly set to fight it out for two spots in the order.

Opener Mark Stoneman did enough during the series win over the Windies to convince the selectors that he is the man to partner Alastair Cook, with no other obvious opener named in the squad.

England confirmed that former New Zealand bowler Shane Bond has been appointed "fast bowling consultant" until the end of the second Test in Adelaide, while Ashes winner Paul Collingwood will form part of Trevor Bayliss' coaching team throughout the series.

England Ashes squad:

Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Craig Overton.