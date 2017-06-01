BREAKING NEWS: Yaya Toure extends Manchester City stay

Yaya Toure will extend his Manchester City career into an eighth season after securing a one-year contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium.

Toure said in a statement on City's official website: "I told myself the journey at City is not done and when I received a call from [director of football] Txiki [Begiristain] and talked to the manager I was very delighted.

"When I was first coming here I was trying to be part of a new story, of something special at this club. I am very lucky now to be part of a great club with great players around me who are helping me to achieve my targets.

"Of course I want to win trophies, that is very important to me. I want to enjoy it at this age still and remaining here is a massive, massive thing. It is a great club, going in the right direction with new players who are coming in. Our mentality is always to win week in, week out and I'm delighted with the fans as well."