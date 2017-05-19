Brees says NFL players still reluctant to report concussions

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he probably would not even tell his wife if he suffered concussion during a game.

Gisele Bundchen's revelation that her husband and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has suffered unreported concussions throughout his NFL career, including last season, sparked talk around the league.

Drew Brees politely dodged the issue when asked about it on Thursday, but when quizzed if he would tell his wife, Brittany, if he got "dinged or got his bell rung" during a game, the New Orleans Saints star did not hesitate.

"No. I wouldn't want her to worry," Brees told The Dan Patrick Show.

Brees – a Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler – said players have always been reluctant to self-report head injuries.

The 38-year-old recalled a 2004 game in which he suffered a concussion, but stayed on the field.

"I knew that something was not right. I knew that I was concussed," Brees said. "But I didn't take myself out of the game. I mean, I stayed in the game and played as long as I could until finally a coach pulled me aside and was like, 'I'm looking out for you here, and you're not gonna play anymore.' ...

"And that's why it's hard to change that mentality for guys. When you're in the heat of the moment, heat of the battle and it's competitive, you do not want to pull yourself out.

"That's why the concussion protocols are in place where you've got the independent neurological consultants and the trainers and the referees.

"Everybody's supposed to be looking."