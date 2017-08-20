Breitbart apologises after using picture of Lukas Podolski on jet-ski in story about migrant gangs

Lukas Podolski was wrongly pictured in an article on Sunday morning: Breitbart

Far-right website Breitbart have been forced to apologise after mistaking Lukas Podolski for a migrant travelling from Morocco to Spain.

The article entitled "Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants on Jet-Skis" originally appeared on Sunday with a picture of the recently-retired German star on a jet-ski before it was swiftly changed.

It is understood the picture, rather than being taken off the Spanish coast, was instead from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when the German national team were enjoying a day off.

The wrongly used picture was shared widely before the website stepped in and amended the article.

An editor's note on the article read: "A previous version of this story included an image of Lukas Podolski on a jet ski. This image appeared as an illustration of a person on a jet ski. Breitbart London wishes to apologise to Mr. Podolski.

"There is no evidence Mr. Podolski is either a migrant gang member, nor being human trafficked. We wish Mr. Podolski well in his recently announced international retirement."

The website recently welcomed back former editor Steve Bannon after his dismissal from the White House as Donald Trump's chief strategist.




