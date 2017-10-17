Brendan Rodgers demands confident Celtic try to impose game on trip to Bayern Munich

German soil has been notably infertile for Celtic, who have never left the country with a victory, but the possibility of an autumn harvest has animated Brendan Rodgers on the approach to Wednesday evening’s Champions League group-stage tie in the Allianz Arena.

The double-header against Bayern offers Celtic the chance of a bonus, if one accepts the original premise that the Parkhead side would be engaged in a dogfight with Anderlecht for third place in Group B and a spot in the Europa League after Christmas.

It is not the view taken by Rodgers. “You never really take that approach. You go into every single game you play believing you can win, that you can get something.

“Football is not like basketball, where you maybe have 200-odd points. The ball can hit the ring and bounce out and that doesn’t necessarily have a big impact. In football it is slightly different and you never know what can happen in a game.

“We go into every game believing we can get something and Wednesday night will be no different. We know the challenge. We know the change of mentality in their team and their world-class players, but we want to fight to get a result. That’s what we will try and do.”

Brendan Rodgers wants Celtic to impose themselves