Brennan named Titans coach

Garth Brennan has been appointed the new coach of the Gold Coast Titans on a three-year deal.

Brennan, who has held numerous head coaching positions at lower levels and has previously been an assistant at the Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers in the NRL, takes charge until the end of 2020.

The 45-year-old becomes the third full-time coach in the Titans' history, following on from John Cartwright and Neil Henry.

"I'm really thrilled about the opportunity I have now at the Gold Coast Titans," Brennan said in a statement on Thursday.

"I'm excited by the current roster and quality of group that I am going to take control of.

"I really want to focus on developing from within, that's what I believe is my strength. It's what I take away from my two previous clubs, I want to work closely with the individuals, I want to get to know them and work together to build that culture that everybody talks about.

"My message will be pretty simple. I want the group to train, play hard and I want every team to know that they have played a tough Titans team."

Brennan takes charge of a Titans team that won seven of 24 games in 2017, finishing second bottom.