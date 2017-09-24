Brewers claim walk-off win over Cubs

An extra inning was needed as the Milwaukee Brewers prevailed against the Chicago Cubs.

The Milwaukee Brewers turned the tide against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, handing the National League (NL) Central leaders a heart-wrenching 4-3 loss in the 10th inning.

After losing two consecutive MLB games in the 10th, Milwaukee returned the favour on the weekend thanks to a Travis Shaw two-run walk-off home run in the bottom half.

It was Shaw's 31st home run of the season.

While both starting pitchers fared well — Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs and Brent Suter for the Brewers — neither lasted past the sixth inning. Most of the game's runs came against the two bullpens, including three in the 10th inning alone.

The Cubs took the lead in the top of the inning with a Jon Jay single to centre, scoring Ian Happ. But Shaw and the Brewers handed Cubs closer Wade Davis just his second loss of the season in dramatic fashion.

Both teams are fighting for their postseason lives, with neither yet clinching a spot. Reigning World Series champions the Cubs have the upper-hand, and are closing in on the division crown, but the pesky Brewers just will not go away.

The Brewers also moved just one game behind the reeling Rockies for the final wildcard spot after Colorado fell 5-0 to the Pittsburgh Padres.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston Astros 6-2 Los Angeles Angels

Toronto Blue Jays 1-5 New York Yankees

Seattle Mariners 4-11 Cleveland Indians

Baltimore Orioles 6-9 Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves 4-2 Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets 3-4 Washington Nationals

San Diego Padres 5-0 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 1-2 San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds 0-5 Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers 4-10 Minnesota Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates 11-6 St Louis Cardinals

Chicago White Sox 2-8 Kansas City Royals

Arizona Diamondbacks 8-12 Miami Marlins

Oakland Athletics 1-0 Texas Rangers

ASTROS PAIR STAR, MERCES FALLS SHORT OF CYCLE

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Marwin Gonzalez collected three hits apiece in a win over the Angels. Correa went three for three with a run scored, three RBIs and a walk, while Gonzalez had two runs scored and two doubles. Angels outfielder Justin Upton bashed two solo home runs in their losing effort.

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez and catcher Yan Gomes also collected three hits each against the Mariners. Ramirez claimed his 28th home run while driving in four runs. Gomes hit two home runs (13) with four RBIs.

Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer finished a home run shy of a cycle Saturday, while toppling the Cardinals. Mercer, who finished the game with two runs scored and four RBIs, tripled in the first inning, singled in the third and doubled in the fifth.

MORE STRIKEOUTS FOR JUDGE

The Yankees beat the Blue Jays, clinching a spot in the postseason as at least a wildcard team. But Aaron Judge recorded two more strikeouts in the process, which raised his season total to 201. He now has the record for most by a rookie in a single season.

NUMBER 57 FOR STANTON

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 57th homer of the season. He also posted his 30th double of the campaign, making him the first player with 50 home runs and 30 doubles in a season since Prince Fielder in 2007.

CUBS AT BREWERS

The finale of this crucial four-game series will feature Jose Quintana (6-3, 3.95 ERA) versus Milwaukee's breakout starter Chase Anderson (11-3, 2.74 ERA) on Sunday. The Brewers are still chasing either a wildcard berth or possibly still the NL Central. They trail the Cubs by four-and-a-half games for the latter.