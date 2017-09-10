Brewers thinking sweep after demolition of Cubs

Orlando Arcia led the way as the Milwaukee Brewers thrashed the Chicago Cubs in MLB.

The Milwaukee Brewers continued to put the pressure on the Chicago Cubs in MLB, thrashing the defending World Series champions 15-2.

Orlando Arcia led the Brewers offensively with three hits, two runs scored and three RBIs. Hernan Perez added two hits, including his 14th home run, and five RBIs.

The Brewers, who will attempt to sweep the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday, are now just three games behind Chicago in the National League (NL) Central.

The Cubs, on the other hand, have lost five of their last seven games. Pitching was especially problematic for Chicago on Saturday, as Cubs pitchers allowed 14 earned runs with nine walks.

Joe Maddon will need to get his team refocused or they could shockingly miss the postseason.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 2-4 Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees 3-1 Texas Rangers

Houston Astros 1-11 Oakland Athletics

Houston Astros 4-11 Oakland Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 Chicago Cubs

Detroit Tigers 4-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Washington Nationals

Cincinnati Reds 1-6 New York Mets

Miami Marlins 5-6 Atlanta Braves

San Francisco Giants 1-13 Chicago White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays 0-9 Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins 2-5 Kansas City Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-4 St Louis Cardinals

San Diego Padres 8-7 Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies 6-5 Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels 1-8 Seattle Mariners

INDIANS WIN AGAIN

The Indians became just the second team in the last 50 years to win 17 straight games with a 4-2 victory over the Orioles. Francisco Lindor crushed his 28th home run of the season to bring Cleveland to just three games shy of the Athletics' 20-game win streak in 2002, which is the record in the expansion era.

ANDRIESE STRUGGLES

Rays starter Matt Andriese was clobbered for eight runs (six earned) off seven hits in just 1.2 innings in a 9-0 loss to the Red Sox. Andriese gave up a home run and walked two batters while watching his ERA rise to 4.46 for the season.

MIGGY'S BACK

Miguel Cabrera is back for the Detroit Tigers

Despite Cabrera's first-inning blast, the Tigers still lost 5-4 to the Blue Jays.

BREWERS AT CUBS

There is no sugar-coating it, this is a huge game for both teams. Getting swept at home by their main NL Central competition would be demoralising for the Cubs (77-65) this late in the season. The Brewers (74-68) still have a chance to either win the division or earn a wildcard spot. A win Sunday would provide this young team with a ton of confidence.