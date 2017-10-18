Brian Ashton exclusive: 'I think we have only scratched the surface of what is possible in rugby coaching'

Brian Ashton is the great lost prophet of English rugby. Even at 71, the man who coached the two of the greatest attacks of the modern era, the all-conquering Bath side of the 1990s and the 2000-2002 England team, still fizzes with ideas and innovations, all captured in his trusty blue lever arch file.

“I saw an interview with Bob Dylan after he won the Nobel Prize where he says I am still becoming a songwriter,” Ashton said. “I feel the same. I am still becoming a coach. I still have really good ideas on how to play the game.”

He also remains the last coach to take England to a World Cup final, the ten year anniversary of which is on Friday. And yet all this knowledge and experience has been lost to English rugby. Instead, Ashton focuses his still considerable energy on mentoring young coaches in other sports, primarily in the Manchester United academy.

The contrast with how fiercely New Zealand protect what they term their intellectual property is considerable. When Wayne Smith, with whom Ashton shares a very similar outlook, resigned after two years as New Zealand head coach in 2001, the All Blacks quickly returned him to the fold.

It would be entirely forgivable for Ashton to want nothing more to do with the Rugby Football Union after the disgraceful way in which he was sacked in 2008. Yet sitting in his local pub, the Borough in Lancaster, Ashton holds no grudges. It is a stoicism he inherited from his father who was involved in the D-Day landings. “Like most World War II veterans, they kept a lot to themselves,” Ashton said. “It is very different to today’s culture where everyone wants to talk about everything.”

Ashton has always been a radical. He was even expelled from Lancaster Grammar School after an argument about his missing cricket whites ended up in him storming off never to return. As such an initial foray into banking proved entirely unsuitable.