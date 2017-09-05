Brian Baloyi set to return to the Kaizer Chiefs bench as goalkeeper coach

Steve Komphela lost his member of his technical team in Revoredo last Wednesday, and the club is looking to bring Baloyi back for the time being

Goal has discovered that Brian Baloyi is set for a return to the Kaizer Chiefs technical team as goalkeeper coach following the passing away of Alex Revoredo.

Baloyi was relegated to the club’s academy at the beginning of the 2016/17 season, although he still worked with the late Revoredo as his assistant behind the scenes.

According to a source within the Amakhosi camp, the club should announce Baloyi’s return to the first team in the next few days, which will be his second spell having held the position for six months during the 2015/16 PSL campaign.

“Brian Baloyi is set to return to the first team as goalkeeper coach, probably for the remainder of the season, but the club will make an official announcement soon,” the source told Goal.

“He will be on the bench against Cape Town City next week,” said the source.

Baloyi is one of the many Amakhosi legends, who served the club with distinction during his playing days.

He began his professional career in 1991, and went on to make 347 official appearances in all competitions for the Soweto giants during his 13-year stay at Naturena.

The 43-year-old former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper retired from professional football in 2010 after a six-year stay with Mamelodi Sundowns where he made over 75 appearances in all official competitions for them.