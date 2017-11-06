Brian Cookson plans Women's WorldTour team and asks for support

Brian Cookson, the recently deposed president of the Union Cycliste Internationale, world cycling’s governing body, says he wants to start a Women’s WorldTour team and has appealed to interested parties to contact him.

Cookson, who had been hoping to win a second term as UCI president, was beaten 37 votes to eight by Frenchman David Lappartient in the presidential elections in Bergen, Norway in September.

But after a few weeks spent lying low the 66 year-old said he was “not quite ready to disappear altogether from the world of cycling” and wanted to set up a “new professional cycling team structure”.

“My intention is that this should begin with the establishing of a UCI Women’s WorldTour Team for 2019 – a team that will meet or exceed the new high standards that are likely to be put in place by the UCI for the new two-tier structure for Women’s Teams that was developed during my term as UCI President,” Cookson said in a statement. “We are at a pivotal point, a sea-change in attitude towards women’s sport in the media and amongst the public is taking place, and we should seize this opportunity.

The former president of British Cycling (1997-2013) said the team would be based in the UK but would include riders from all over the globe. “I am putting this idea out there because I want to stimulate the decision-makers in those companies, many of whom (men and women) enjoy cycling themselves, to start to think about the possibilities,” he added.

David Lappartient won September's presidential election in Bergen, Norway Credit: Getty Images More

“If I can get this off the ground and make it successful, then maybe we could even reverse the usual process, and build a structure for men’s teams onto this. Perhaps starting with an Under-23 or Development Team, building eventually into a Men’s WorldTour Team. The possibilities are endless.”