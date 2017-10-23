Brian Moore's Full Contact: 'There is no chance that Dylan Hartley committed a red card offence, it was a borderline yellow'

Brian is joined in the studio by the Telegraph's rugby correspondent, Mick Cleary this week.

After a second weekend of exhilarating European Cup action the boys are joined by Exeter Chiefs' Thomas Waldrom, former Lions and Wales flanker Martyn Williams, and the former Leinster and Ireland lock Malcolm O’Kelly.

Plus the Premier 15s were back underway after a short break and four try hero, Poppy Cleall reflects across Round 5's matches.

Here are some of the highlights from the episode.

Moore

Officials are making a rod for their own back by trying to be social with the players - Owens and Barnes are short with their discussions. La Rochelle are going to be difficult to stop.

Cleary

There is no chance that Dylan Hartley committed a red card offence, it was a borderline yellow card. It’s a reflection of Hartley’s record. There’s too much yap between the players and player and referee. Wasps have got it all to do if they are to beat La Rochelle. Every time we write off Mike Brown he comes back and shows why he should’t be.

