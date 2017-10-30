Brian Moore's Full Contact: 'Exeter prove that if you have a winning habit you know the win will come'

Brian Moore is joined this week by Hugo Southwell to discuss everything from the weekend's action to the English and Welsh forwards facing off.

Mike Tindall gives his reflection on Bath v Gloucester and who Eddie Jones should be picking as his back three.

Former Welsh wing Dafydd James updates us on the latest Pro 14 action and we hear from Paul Cooke as he rounds up the first set of fixtures from the Rugby League World Cup.

Richie Gray, arguably the world's leading collision coach, tells us what could be done to stop rugby's injury crisis.

Plus, RFU director of professional rugby, Nigel Melville, discusses the extended season proposals and development of the women's game.

Here are some of the highlights from the episode:

Brian

I wish the Marland Yarde stuff wouldn’t have happened.

Exeter prove that if you have a winning habit you don’t make the small mistakes and know the win will come. Steenson is pivotal to what Exeter do. He’s as good a game manager as any of his peers. I would drop 14 scrums rather than go back an inch so this is what could go wrong at this training session.

Hugo

Ed Slater was everything that was good about Gloucester’s performance.

Wasps’ attack has been off radar of late, but their defence is now back and they’ve turned a corner.

Mike

Johann Ackermann gives you a heart attack as he wants his players to just carry on playing!

It makes going around Tesco in Gloucester easier when you have a win over Bath

Trinder is the best I’ve ever seen him. People underestimate how much power he has.

Slade has fully added many strings to his bow over the summer. I’d love to see him in a 12 jersey with Farrell and Ford competing for 10.

Dafydd

Scarlets are playing well but when they come up against quality sides they seem to come a little bit unstuck.

At this moment in time the SA sides seem to be performing and I’m delighted. I’d just like to see more spectators. You have to ask whether Rhys Webb has been living in a cocoon the last 12 months because it’s been well documented that this might happen.