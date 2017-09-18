Bright new future beckons for tennis as organisers prepare to prioritise Hawk-Eye at Next Gen Finals

Line judges could be going the way of bus conductors, petrol pump attendants and supermarket check-out assistants. For the first time in the history of top-flight tennis, all line calls will be made by Hawk-Eye cameras at a tournament later this year.

The chair umpire will be the only official on court at the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals, which will bring together the year’s best 21-and-under men in Milan in November. The line-calling system is one of several innovations that will be trialled at the tournament as the sport attempts to become more fan-friendly.

Hawk-Eye technology has been around for more than a decade and is currently used at all major tournaments, but until now it has been deployed only as a back-up to line judges, who still make all the on-court calls as to whether a ball is in or out. Players can refer calls to Hawk-Eye but are allowed only three unsuccessful challenges per set.

With “Hawk-Eye Live”, every ball will be tracked and an automated “out” call will be made whenever a shot misses a line. Players will no longer be able to challenge, but any close calls will be shown on video screens around the stadium. A video review official will monitor cameras to rule on foot faults.

Hawk-Eye Innovations and the Association of Tennis Professionals have been working together on the new technology for the last 18 months.

Gayle David Bradshaw, an ATP Executive Vice President, said: “This could be a landmark moment for officiating in our sport. Our athletes work incredibly hard and they deserve the very best and most accurate officiating we can offer.

“The technology is now in a place where we feel comfortable trialling this new system in a real tournament environment. The Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan is the perfect place to do this and we look forward to monitoring the results and assessing the merits of this new system.”

Sam Green, Director of Tennis at Hawk-Eye, said the system represented “the future of tennis officiating”. He added: “Working with the ATP has allowed us to refine the system to not only improve the quality of line-calling, but the overall fan experience.”

The Next Gen Finals, which will be held from November 7-11, will be contested by the seven 21-and-under players who have earned the most ranking points this year plus one wild card. The seven players currently leading the way are Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Denis Shapovalov, Borna Coric, Jared Donaldson and Daniil Medvedev.

A number of other innovations are being trialled at the tournament as the ATP responds to the desire of many spectators, as well as broadcasters, to see shorter matches and more meaningful points. The ATP conducted extensive market research before deciding to experiment with the changes.

There is a feeling that, particularly in men’s matches, which can be dominated by the serve, many of the early games in a set can be too predictable. Although the matches at the Next Gen Finals will be over the best of five sets, each set will be won by the first player to win four games, with a tie-break played at 3-3. This will mean that players will still need to win a minimum of 12 games to win a match.

