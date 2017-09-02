Bright Samuel joins Queens Park Rangers from Blackpool

The 19-year-old winger has teamed up with the Hoops after sealing a three-year deal with the club

Nigeria’s Bright Osayi-Samuel has joined English Championship side, Queens Park Rangers from Blackpool till 2020.

The pacy forward scored five goals in his 42 appearances to help the Seasiders gain promotion to the League one last season.

The club announced the acquisition of the player on Saturday after overcoming several obstacles to get the deal done.

“It was a challenging final few hours of the transfer window but we are delighted to reach the conclusion we were working for, which is the signing of Bright,” QPR CEO Lee Hoos said.

The winger is delighted with the move and confident of repaying the club for the trust reposed in him.

“'I’m happy to get the deal done – and the hard work starts now for me,” Samuel told club website. “I just want to show my worth to this team and repay the club for bringing me here.

“Of course this is a step-up for me, but I am confident in my own ability and believe I can improve as a player here.

Samuel will be expected to make his first appearance for Ian Holloway’s side on September 9 when they host Ipswich Town.