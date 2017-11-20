Brighton 2 Stoke 2: Hosts impress but are left frustrated after being denied clear penalty
When the defender admits it, when even the opposition’s official Twitter feed concedes they were “incredibly lucky”, then Brighton can feel an even sharper sense of grievance that they were not awarded a first-half penalty that could have transformed this rip-roaring draw into another precious victory.
Although Stoke deserved their point, captain Ryan Shawcross later conceded that he had “clipped” Glenn Murray as the Brighton striker shaped to shoot before tumbling to the turf. Instead of a spot-kick, which seemed certain, referee Lee Mason awarded a free-kick. To Stoke. It meant here was another compelling case for the introduction of video technology.
Here was also another passionate case for the value of the Premier League. This is the kind of fixture that can sometimes be reduced into playing the percentages, playing for the point but, instead, deliciously, both sides went for it from the off and never, ever relented. They both sensed the value of all three points and, maybe also, the motivation of playing the final fixture in this round of matches under the Monday night lights.
“Tinged with disappointment,” was the verdict of Stoke manager Mark Hughes, given his team were twice in front but could not see out the win that would have lifted them further clear of the threat of relegation, although he clearly did not share Shawcross’s assessment of the game as he felt Murray had “splayed his legs” looking for the contact. That seemed unfair while Brighton manager Chris Hughton was emphatic.
"My take is, I had a very good view of it and straight away I thought it was a penalty,” Hughton said. “I am really disappointed with that. There are two officials who can make a judgement on that. I was 50 yards away and I could see it, the linesman was right there. It makes it tougher to take. It's a penalty, my view hasn't changed.”
And, in fairness, it was tough to take for Brighton even if the result meant they extended their unbeaten run on their return to the top flight to five league matches, a feat they last achieved in April 1983, and there is a growing sense of belonging in this division which will be quietly thrilling for them and their supporters.
To fall behind twice and respond twice will nevertheless have contented Hughton against what he termed a “manly” Stoke side, a team with a “lot of know-how”, although the nature of the goals conceded will have hurt. The first came through a superb, flighted ball forward by Xherdan Shaqiri, who has that touch of class, which was tidily taken down by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who calmly slotted a low shot through the legs of the back-tracking Lewis Dunk and with goalkeeper Mathew Ryan rooted.
There then came the penalty incident – “it probably was a penalty,” Shawcross conceded - with Murray, his blood up, cautioned soon after for a lunge at Kevin Wimmer. The sense of anger grew but it burst when Davy Propper, a curious mix of skill and sloppiness, dribbled across the face of the Stoke penalty area before cutting the ball back for Pascal Gross – such a key summer signing – to drill a low first-time shot through the legs of goalkeeper Lee Grant.
But home joy was short-lived. Just 120 seconds later the ball was in the Brighton net as Choupo-Moting and Bruno vied for a corner, with the ball turned back across the area for Kurt Zouma to thump his header home on the stroke of half-time.
There was then another key passage of play as Ryan saved superbly from Ramadan Sobhi and Brighton capitalised with Murray dropping behind Zouma to collect a cross and play the cleverest of reverse passes to Jose Izquierdo whose first shot was blocked by Wimmer only for the winger to collect the rebound and steer it past Grant.
Both sides continued to go for it but the only moment of note was the introduction of Peter Crouch who set a new Premier League record with his 143rd substitute appearance, one ahead of Shola Ameobi’s tally. It is probably not a record Crouch will cherish much but he helped see out of a vital point for his team. It was vital for Brighton, also.