Brighton 2 Stoke 2: Hosts impress but are left frustrated after being denied clear penalty

When the defender admits it, when even the opposition’s official Twitter feed concedes they were “incredibly lucky”, then Brighton can feel an even sharper sense of grievance that they were not awarded a first-half penalty that could have transformed this rip-roaring draw into another precious victory.

Although Stoke deserved their point, captain Ryan Shawcross later conceded that he had “clipped” Glenn Murray as the Brighton striker shaped to shoot before tumbling to the turf. Instead of a spot-kick, which seemed certain, referee Lee Mason awarded a free-kick. To Stoke. It meant here was another compelling case for the introduction of video technology.

Ryan Shawcross clips Glenn Murray More

Here was also another passionate case for the value of the Premier League. This is the kind of fixture that can sometimes be reduced into playing the percentages, playing for the point but, instead, deliciously, both sides went for it from the off and never, ever relented. They both sensed the value of all three points and, maybe also, the motivation of playing the final fixture in this round of matches under the Monday night lights.