Brighton's Tomer given three-game ban for Yedlin stamp

The striker secured a valuable 1-0 win over Newcastle, but he must now serve a suspension after a violent challenge on the U.S. international

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed will serve a three-match ban after the Football Association upheld a charge of violent conduct.

The Israel international scored the decisive goal in Brighton's 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, but appeared to stamp on opposition defender DeAndre Yedlin during the closing stages of the contest.

Brighton 5/4 to be relegated

Hemed denied the FA charge for the incident, which was missed by the match officials but caught on video, although his appeal was rejected following a review by an independent regulatory commission.

The 30-year-old will miss Brighton's Premier League games against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.

Brighton sit 13th in the table, with seven points from their opening six matches.