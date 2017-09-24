Brighton beat Newcastle in hard-fought contest but match-winner Tomer Hemed finds himself under scrutiny

Tomer Hemed helped Brighton exact a measure of revenge on Newcastle after being pipped to last season Championship title, but then found himself under scrutiny for a stamping incident that could see the forward subject to retrospective action and the possibility of a three-match ban.

Hemed’s 50th minute goal was the stand-out moment of a game that revived memories of the two clubs’ closely fought battles last season. He was then involved, however, in an 89th minute tangle with DeAndre Yedlin with the forward planting his foot on the back of the Newcastle full-back’s leg as Yedlin lay on the ground.

The incident appeared to have been missed by referee Andre Marriner but was picked up by television cameras and Hemed now faces an anxious wait to learn whether or not the clash will attract further action.

Yedlin certainly confirmed there had been contact while Hemed admitted the two players had exchanged words shortly beforehand.

“I felt something on my calf,” said the Newcastle defender: “I didn’t see anything. I was in the mix of things. I don’t know, it’s not really important. It’s important we learn from our mistakes and move on. I don’t know if it was accidental.

“Like I said, I didn’t see anything. I was on the ground. Whether it was accidental or not, it doesn’t really matter now but I’m sure whoever is on the committee that punishes that sort of thing will figure it out. For me, we’ve got to learn from the day and move on.”

Hemed, backed up by Chris Hughton, the Brighton manager, denied any intent. “It was by accident,” he said. “Before I just told him: If you cannot jump for the ball, why push me? Try to take the ball, don’t push me. But after that, it was by accident. If I hurt him, I am sorry.”

Hughton added: “Yes I have seen it – I was shown it. My absolute impression was that there was no intention particularly knowing the player as I do. My first impression was of no intent.”

Hemed had scored in Brighton’s last home game, the victory over West Bromwich Albion that earned their first three points of the Premier league season.

Currently the only match-fit striker at the Amex Stadium, the Israel international underlined his value when he hooked the ball home after a well worked free-kick that involved Pascal Gross floating the ball towards the back post where Dale Stephens headed back towards Hemed to finish.

