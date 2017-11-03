Brighton coach Hughton hails impressive Abraham ahead of Swansea clash

The Seagulls missed out on the Anglo-Nigerian sensation but will face him at the weekend, and their gaffer has hailed his impact for the Swans

Chris Hughton might count his loss when his Brighton and Hove Albion side come up against Tammy Abraham - who has been one of Swansea City’s bright spark in their underwhelming 2017-18 campaign so far - on Saturday.

The newly-promoted English outfit were among an array of clubs vying for the signature of the youngster on a temporary deal from Chelsea. But Paul Clement’s side were successful in their bid to woo the striker.

And the 20-year-old has so far been one of the shining lights in the 17th placed side’s lacklustre campaign, accounting for five of their goals in all competitions - a feat that has earned him his first call-up to the England national side.

Hughton, ahead of weekend's trip to South Wales, has lauded the former Bristol City attacker, but hopes he falters at the Liberty Stadium.

“Most people were aware we had an interest in him, but these things happen. We weren’t the only club that had interest in him,” Hughton told Juice Brighton.

“What you do want to see is young players doing well - although he’s certainly one we don’t particularly want doing well on Saturday.

“Credit to him. He’s had an opportunity, played games and shown enough for him to get a first call-up,” he added.