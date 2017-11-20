Brighton battle back twice against Stoke to extend home unbeaten run

Brighton and Hove Albion remain unbeaten at home since the first game of the season after they battled to a 2-2 draw with Stoke City.

Goals from Pascal Gross and Jose Izquierdo helped Brighton and Hove Albion come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Stoke City, ensuring they remain unbeaten at the Amex Stadium since the Premier League's opening game.

Both sides enjoyed periods of control and played out an entertaining match, but promoted Brighton showed great character to battle back twice, extending their unbeaten run to five Premier League matches and preventing a first defeat at home in any competition since losing to Manchester City on August 12.

Brighton looked much the better team when the opening goal arrived, as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting punished questionable defending to put Stoke ahead.

The hosts seemed to have ensured that they would go into the break level when Pascal Gross equalised, but Stoke responded almost instantly through Kurt Zouma – the on-loan Chelsea defender getting his first goal for the club.

But Brighton fought back again in the second half - the lively Izquierdo deservedly getting Chris Hughton's side back on level terms.

Stoke looked the more likely to steal all three points late on, as they threw men forward purposefully, but Brighton's rearguard rose to the challenge and ensured they held on for a point.

The standard of football was modest during the early exchanges, with Ryan Shawcross' header in the 12th minute the first real chance, as Mat Ryan tipped it over the crossbar.

Brighton did produce a nice move six minutes later, though, as Dale Stephens found the run of Izquierdo on the left flank and the Colombian shot just wide of the far post after darting into the penalty area.

And Stoke capitalised on that let-off just before the half-hour mark – Choupo-Moting providing a cool finish after Lewis Dunk failed to deal with Xherdan Shaqiri's hopeful lofted ball.